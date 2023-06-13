Foul smell has Avondale apartment residents concerned for health

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some residents in Avondale are fed up over a foul smell they say has been filling their apartment building for weeks.

Ann Otten has called the Prospect Place apartments home for eight months.

She says the living conditions there stink, literally.

“I believe it’s some sort of sewage backup,” Otten says of the smell. “It has like a really bad smell, as you noticed when you went in the building. And I’m on the first floor, so I’m getting like the blunt end of it ‘cause it’s coming from the basement.”

Otten says the smell around Prospect Place has worsened each day for the past few weeks.

“I’m just worried about my health in general,” explained Otten. “I don’t want to inhale that.”

Other residents share Otten’s concerns.

One man, who wanted to remain anonymous, puts the source of the smell from a puddle of what he says is raw sewage in the back of the property.

Despite their concerns and complaints to the property management company, Excel Development, residents say nothing has been fixed.

“Only thing we can do is just hope and pray,” said the man. “It might be another week, who knows. [Management] never answer phone calls or anything.”

Excel Development did tell FOX19 NOW that plumbers have been out several times, including Tuesday.

Our tenants’ health and safety is of utmost concern to us. We have had plumbers and Metropolitan Sewer District out to assess the situation on Friday as well as yesterday and again today. We are working with the building owners to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.

A representative said the Metropolitan Sewer District inspected the building but couldn’t determine the issue.

“If this were their home, they wouldn’t want to have to endure that every single day,” says Otten. “Wake up to it, go to bed to it.”

Otten says something has to be done, or she’ll be forced to find a new home.

Already, she says she’s had to stay with family a few nights when the odor was over-powering.

Otten says not everyone who lives at Prospect Place has that option, nor should they be paying rent living in these conditions.

Excel Development says they are working with the building’s owners to remedy this situation.

Unfortunately, it’s taking some time.

They did say they are committed to the comfort and safety of all residents.

