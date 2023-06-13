Contests
Frisch’s mobile roller rink returns to Court Street Plaza

The Frisch's mobile roller rink will be open June 14 - June 18 at Court Street Plaza.(Provided by 3CDC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Frisch’s mobile roller rink on Court Street Plaza, will do double duty this year as a pickleball court during the day.

The rink will be open from Wednesday, June 14 through Sunday, June 18.

There will be special events including a Skate Through the Decades on Wednesday, Late Night Pickleball on Thursday, Funky Friday with DJ Diamond, skating lessons on Saturday, and on Sunday, in honor of Father’s Day, fathers and father figures get free admission with paid admission for a child, a news release says.

Children must be 5 years of age or older to roller skate.

The price of admission for roller skating varies from $2 to $5 based on events.

Outdoor roller skates are available for rent for $5 but people may also bring their own skates.

Only cashless payments will be accepted, 3CDC officials say.

Pickleball courts may be reserved for $15 an hour. Reservations may be made in advance here.

Walk-up are also welcome.

Court Street Plaza is located on E. Court Street between Vine and Walnut streets in downtown Cincinnati.

Hours of operation for pickleball:

  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Late Night Pickle (Thursday): 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hours for roller skating:

  • Wednesday and Thursday: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Friday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

