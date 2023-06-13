Contests
‘It’s more than a game’: Opponents help Thomas Moore softball player score winning run

By Joe Danneman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - A player on the Thomas Moore softball team was celebrating a final inning grand slam with a slow jog around the bases when something went wrong.

Becca Mowen wasn’t able to walk off her injury and her home run wouldn’t count unless she touched home plate.

That’s when players from the opposing team helped her make it home.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director has this story of true sportsmanship. Watch it in the video player above.

