‘It’s more than a game’: Opponents help Thomas Moore softball player score winning run

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - A player on the Thomas Moore softball team was celebrating a final inning grand slam with a slow jog around the bases when something went wrong.

Becca Mowen wasn’t able to walk off her injury and her home run wouldn’t count unless she touched home plate.

That’s when players from the opposing team helped her make it home.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director has this story of true sportsmanship. Watch it in the video player above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.