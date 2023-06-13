Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘It’s more than a game’: Opponents help Thomas More softball player score winning run

By Joe Danneman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - A game between the Thomas More softball team and the team from Cumberland University comes to an inspiring end.

Becca Mowen, a member of the Thomas More Saints, left the dugout with her team down three runs in the final inning.

She was celebrating a game-winning grand slam with a slow jog around the bases when something went wrong.

Her teammate ran to home plate but Becca’s run stopped near second base.

“And, I heard my hamstring pop. Twice. And I could no longer run,” Becca said.

“I see her get back up and she starts to try to run again and she falls over again. I’m like, ok, something is seriously wrong,” said Ashley Evans, Cumberland University softball player.

Unable to walk off her injury, Becca’s walk-off home run wouldn’t count unless she touched home plate.

“It was her moment and I don’t feel like it was our place to take it away from her, so I think we just helped her through it,” said Jacey Hatfield, Cumberland University softball player.

“At that point, I start running in. And we carried her up, one on each side, and walked her around the bases,” Ashley said.

It’s a moment they say felt bigger than the game.

With her arms around her opponents, Becca stopped at third to slowly tap the base.

In what’s supposed to be the biggest moment of a softball player’s career, something bigger happened.

“What really sticks in my mind is that her coach stopped us and shook our hand and told us, ‘That’s a class act.’ And everyone was just super thankful. I felt like it was just the right thing to do,” Ashley said.

“Yeah, this probably is the top moment I’ve had, not just because of the game-winning grand slam, but, like, showing what this sport can do to people,” Becca said.

“You hear this all the time from athletes, but it’s more than a game. And, I think that’s just another great lesson I’ve learned through softball and I hope that we’ve influenced other people as well,” Jacey said.

The Saints season ended with a final record of 27-19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed from condo
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed
4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion
New details in West Chester fire that killed 2 young children, injured 2 others
VIDEO: Man steals from Batavia store while holding child
VIDEO: Man steals from Batavia store while holding child
Edward Leary, 26, assaulted the baby because the infant was crying while he was playing video...
Dad accused of breaking baby’s leg, ribs because infant was crying: Prosecutor

Latest News

Thong Van Dang
SWAT suspect under arrest after holding 3 children, woman against their will: court docs
An Indiana murder suspect is under arrest after a police chase on Interstate 75 and crash early...
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Cincinnati after I-75 chase, crash
Eight people including two juveniles were shot in three separate shootings in Cincinnati...
8 shot in 3 Cincinnati shootings overnight
A man was hit in the back by shrapnel after someone fired bullets into an empty home on...
Man hit by shrapnel after shots fired into home
Police at the scene of a shooting with three victims in South Fairmount Tuesday night.
Police: 3 shot in South Fairmount