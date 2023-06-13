Kidneys for Kids plans to give 100 kidneys to children this summer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is trying to find 100 adults to donate 100 kidneys to children in need, and it all started because he donated a kidney that saved a young girl’s life.
FOX19′s Jason Maxwell has the story.
