LIST: Juneteenth events in the Greater Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Juneteenth is on Monday, and several communities and organizations are hosting their very own celebrations to honor the 158th anniversary of the last African American slaves freed in the U.S.

The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in January 1863, but it was not until 1865 that every enslaved person was freed, according to the U.S. Government Publishing Office.

On June 19, 1865, federal troops traveled to Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and to grant freedom to slaves, the federal office wrote.

Today, Juneteenth not only marks freedom from slavery but also celebrates Black history, culture and achievements.

In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. This was the first federal holiday approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Government Publishing Office confirmed.

“On Juneteenth, we recommit ourselves to the work of equity, equality, and justice. And, we celebrate the centuries of struggle, courage, and hope that have brought us to this time of progress and possibility. That work has been led throughout our history by abolitionists and educators, civil rights advocates and lawyers, courageous activists and trade unionists, public officials, and everyday Americans who have helped make real the ideals of our founding documents for all.” -- President Joe Biden, 2021

Here is a list of six Juneteenth events happening in the Greater Cincinnati area.

The 36th annual Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival will take place June 17 and 18 from noon to 6 p.m. at Eden Park.

One of the very first activities attendees will see is the parade of flags, which represents the dispersion of Africans from their homeland during the slave trade period.

Family-friendly activities will be set up after the parade, such as horseback riding, education pavilions, historical reenactments and art displays.

Two stages will be used for multicultural performances ranging anywhere from African drum lines to live performances by local bands like Rhythm of Soul and Jazz Renaissance.

In addition, the festival will be hosting its very first Juneteenth Chess Tournament, hosted by Chess Time, a local organization.

The festival is free for everyone.

Food and drink vendors will be there as well.

Over the span of two days, enjoy a delicious food tasting and an open panel discussion about Juneteenth.

On June 17, four panelists will sit down and talk about the historic holiday and its importance from 11 a.m. to noon.

Tickets to the panel are free, but Findlay Market asks for people to RSVP before attending.

Those who attend will also get to hear musical performances by Erwin Stuckey and his Omega band from 1-3 p.m. and Paul Hawthorne & Company from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Jane’s.

On June 18, attendees can enjoy a tasting that will feature Black-owned businesses.

Tickets are sold in packages: 5 tickets for $10 and 12 tickets for $20.

There will be dozens of vendors at the tasting on Sunday, such as A “Mother’s Touch” Cakes, NayNays, Revel OTR Urban Winery and Flavors of the Isle.

Visit Findlay Market’s website to see the full list and to purchase tickets.

The Wyoming Civic Center is hosting its very own Juneteenth celebration on June 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This is the center’s fourth annual Juneteenth event, and the organization says all are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Performers, family-friendly activities and food and drink vendors will be there on Friday night as well.

The residents of the Village of Golf Manor are hosting their second annual Juneteenth celebration, and they are inviting everyone to join in on the fun.

On June 16, people will be able to enjoy browsing through the merchant tables for jewelry and art, or they can learn about the history of Juneteenth from various local advisors and organizations.

The annual event aims to bring the community together, learn about the challenges Black people in the U.S. face, and empower others.

Tickets are free, and the event will be held from 4-9 p.m. at 6441 Wiehe Rd.

Join two Cincinnati businesses, Rich AunTea and Cincinnati Urban Box, for a “day of fun” on Sunday, June 18 at Revel Winery.

The businesses will not only be celebrating Juneteenth but also two years of empowering Black and women-owned brands.

Sing and dance to your favorite Hip Hop music while indulging in a pasta bar in addition to the traditional breakfast items.

Mimosas and drink specials will also be available for customers to buy.

Tickets are currently being sold for $50.

The Covington community is hosting its third annual Juneteenth event at Randolph Park on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everything is completely free: Food, drinks, music, performances and more.

There will also be a free onsite screening and information session from sponsor St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

The beginning celebration will be held in front of the Lincoln Grant Scholar House, and it will wrap around to Randolph Park.

