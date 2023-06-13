Man charged after firing shots into multiple East Price Hill homes, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is behind bars on a list of charges after allegedly firing a gun into multiples homes in East Price Hill.

Brandon Cummins is accused of firing a gun across a roadway that sent bullets into several homes, including one belonging to Gwen Reeves.

Reeves says the gunfire sounded without warning and that she no longer feels safe in her own home.

“It came through both panes of glass, through the metal thing, and got stuck in our closet,” she said. “Now, if my husband had been standing right there, it would have went through his head.”

Reeves says she was laying in her bed around 2 p.m. on May 30 when the gunfire rang out on Beech Avenue just blocks away from Elder and Seton high schools.

“I was scared to get out of my bed,” she recalled. “The cops kept asking me, ‘So what did you see outside of your window when it was done?’ I said I didn’t look out the window.”

Instead, Reeves says she ran away from the windows and into her bathroom until police showed up.

“I didn’t hear anybody pull away, I didn’t hear no arguing. I didn’t hear nothing. It was so quiet. I didn’t know if I opened my door if somebody was standing out there that was going to shoot me. I didn’t know.”

Police arrested Cummins on June 7. One of his charges is having weapons under disability, meaning he’s not allowed to have a gun because in 2020, as a juvenile, he was convicted of robbery. Court documents show hat conviction would have been a felony if he’d been an adult at the time.

He now faces additional charges of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone and drug trafficking.

“It’s really really sad that people shoot like this and don’t think about, like, our neighbors have kids,” Reeves said. “That was one of the first things I thought about was, his kid’s home.”

Despite only living in this house for less than a year, Reeves says she and her husband will be looking for a new place to call home.

“We’ve only been here since October and we’re not going to be living here next October,” she said.

Cummins’ case will go before a grand jury on June 20.

