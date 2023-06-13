New details in West Chester fire that killed 2 young children, injured 2 others

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -The West Chester mother charged with the deaths of two of her young children in an apartment fire last year was about 2.5 miles away at Quick Mart when flames broke out, newly filed court records reveal.

These court records are the first time we’ve seen where Butler County prosecutors say she was shopping and the distance it was to the apartment.

Prosecutors have said 30-year-old Ashley Rhiles was out shopping and no adult was home with the children - 8 months old and 2, 4 and-6-years-old - when the fire started inside a bedroom in the family’s apartment on Aster Park Drive.

A neighbor said it sounded like a bomb exploding.

Ashley Rhiles (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

West Chester firefighters scrambled to rescue all four children as quickly as possible.

The youngsters were in a different room from where the fire started, authorities have said.

They suffered severe smoke inhalation and, as court records show, the two who survived had some serious medical consequences.

All four were rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Two of them, a 2-year-old girl, Alaiya Encarnacion, and her 4-year-old brother, Bryson Brooks, both died three days after the fire, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The new court records show they suffered “serious physical harm including but not limited to cardiac arrest, brain death and, ultimately, death.”

The 8-month-old also was in critical condition initially. He suffered serious physical harm including but not limited to “losing consciousness, cardiac arrest and seizures,” the court record states. The 6-year-old “lost consciousness and had acute respiratory failure.”

Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester. (WXIX)

Rhiles was indicted in March on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and four counts of child endangerment.

She pleaded not guilty and has remained at the Butler County Jail ever since.

Her bond is $750,000. If she posts bail, she must wear an electronic monitoring device and stay away from her surviving minor children, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers ordered.

Her case was scheduled to return to court Tuesday but it was delayed again.

Now she will return to court at 9 a.m. on July 17.

“My client is a single mother of four who loves her children and the case was continued for a pre-trial conference as the defense team is still conducting our investigation,” Rhiles’ defense attorney, Alex Deardorff, tells FOX19 NOW.

West Chester Township officials referred us to the State Fire Marshal’s Office earlier this year when we requested an update on the fire investigation and cause.

A spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office has repeatedly said they are still investigating.

FOX19 NOW is checking again with both agencies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.