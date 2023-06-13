Northside animal care shelter reopens after tests show shelter is clear of CDV

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside has reopened and is clear of Canine Distemper Virus, CDV, after a two-month lockdown due to due to the spread of the virus in the facility.

In April, officials with CAC announced that 25 dogs had been humanely euthanized due to advanced symptoms of CDV.

Intake and adoptions were restricted as a result of the spread of the virus.

More than 300 dogs were tested and retested since April and nearly 100 infected dogs were successfully treated, according to CAC officials.

“While this has been a challenging period, the team was able to pivot quickly, adjust operations, and maximize lifesaving,” said Carolyn Evans, Executive Director of CAC. “Thanks to our great partners at Hamilton County, tireless efforts from volunteers, generosity from donors, commitment and resiliency of our staff, and our incredible community, we’re pleased to say we’re reopened for business.”

To celebrate CAC’s grand reopening, they are bringing back the “Name Your Price” adoption fees on Saturday and Sunday. This will apply to all dogs over six months at all locations.

The shelter will also have a cookout on Saturday with free hotdogs (and veggie hot dogs) for guests.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.