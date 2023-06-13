Contests
Northside animal care shelter reopens after tests show shelter is clear of CDV

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside has reopened and is clear of Canine Distemper Virus, CDV, after a two-month lockdown due to due to the spread of the virus in the facility.

In April, officials with CAC announced that 25 dogs had been humanely euthanized due to advanced symptoms of CDV.

Intake and adoptions were restricted as a result of the spread of the virus.

More than 300 dogs were tested and retested since April and nearly 100 infected dogs were successfully treated, according to CAC officials.

“While this has been a challenging period, the team was able to pivot quickly, adjust operations, and maximize lifesaving,” said Carolyn Evans, Executive Director of CAC. “Thanks to our great partners at Hamilton County, tireless efforts from volunteers, generosity from donors, commitment and resiliency of our staff, and our incredible community, we’re pleased to say we’re reopened for business.”

To celebrate CAC’s grand reopening, they are bringing back the “Name Your Price” adoption fees on Saturday and Sunday. This will apply to all dogs over six months at all locations.

The shelter will also have a cookout on Saturday with free hotdogs (and veggie hot dogs) for guests.

