Reds change start time due to first Taylor Swift concert at Paycor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - How big is the Taylor Swift concert at Paycor Stadium on Friday, June 30?

So big that the Reds have changed the start time of their game that night.

A spokesperson for the team says the game versus the Padres, which was originally scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m., has been moved to 5:10 p.m.

Gates at Great American Ball Park will open at 3:10 p.m.

Swift will also perform at Paycor on July 1.

Tickets are sold out for both shows.

