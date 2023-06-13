Reds change start time due to first Taylor Swift concert at Paycor
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Video from previous story above
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - How big is the Taylor Swift concert at Paycor Stadium on Friday, June 30?
So big that the Reds have changed the start time of their game that night.
A spokesperson for the team says the game versus the Padres, which was originally scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m., has been moved to 5:10 p.m.
Gates at Great American Ball Park will open at 3:10 p.m.
Swift will also perform at Paycor on July 1.
Tickets are sold out for both shows.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.