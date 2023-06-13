Showers overnight, tomorrow morning

Contests
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State starts to warm up after a cool Monday with highs in the upper 70s, however windy conditions will make it feel a little cooler with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Clouds are expected to increase in the area moving in before some spotty showers through tonight. Northern parts of the Tri-State is where the rain will be more concentrated, but widespread showers are expected around midnight.

Showers could be seen in some parts of the area even into early Wednesday morning, but will clear out before the morning commute. Wednesday stays in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and Thursday reaches the mid 80s with a slight chance for some pop-up afternoon showers. Lows bounce between the high 50s and low 60s.

We do start to see a cool down moving into the weekend with Friday’s high in the mid 80s and Saturday’s high near the average high for this time of year in the low 80s. We could also see the return of some spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Father’s Day looks to be very similar to Saturday with highs in the low 80s and potential pop-ups in the afternoon, these shouldn’t affect your plans, but keep an eye on the weather if you are planning on doing anything outside. This low 80s and showers pattern repeats on Monday with lows are expected to be in the high 50s.

