Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Some rain later today

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Unseasonably cool conditions are expected today - Daytime highs will be in the 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with shower chances. Even a few isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out (Mainly in our northern tier) Tuesday will also be a breezy day as gusts could reach over 30 miles per hour. If you have umbrellas up on the deck or patio, you’ll want to secure them on Tuesday.

Humidity will begin to increase going into the middle and latter half of the week with summertime highs in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We can’t rule out some afternoon or evening showers and storms on Thursday, but most of the activity is expected to stay north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

We enter a summertime sticky pattern next weekend with highs in the low 80s with daily pop-up chances for showers and storms.

The two week outlook for the tri-state shows above average temperatures and precipitation, which means we’ll be entering a summertime pattern with warm, humid days with more opportunities for showers and storms. Track the rain as it moves in on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We now know the name of a female passenger killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Cincinnati.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Cincinnati motorcycle crash
Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night
Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building...
Police arrest suspect after man’s murder in South Fairmount
Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal...
$1.31M stolen from woman’s investment proceeds by former Lebanon business owner: Prosecutor

Latest News

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Cool Start, Rain Sunday
Overnight Forecast
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night
logo
Much Cooler Today