Residents at Sycamore Township apartment complex can now rent out units with Airbnb

Residents at the Reserve at Glenbridge off Montgomery Road will soon be able to list their apartments part-time, earning about $600 a month.
By Mike Schell
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Sycamore Township apartment complex becomes the first in Cincinnati to offer Airbnb.

Residents at the Reserve at Glenbridge off Montgomery Road will soon be able to list their apartments part-time, earning about $600 a month.

The platform is called Airbnb-Friendly Apartments and was launched last November.

“It’s really a first-of-its-kind program that allows renters to host on Airbnb,” explains Airbnb Senior Communications Manager Sam Randall. “They can sign a traditional 12-month lease and they can host up to 10 nights a month at this property in Cincinnati and really earn some meaningful income.”

Currently, 37 cities are on the platform and Airbnb says it offers units in more than 250 buildings.

