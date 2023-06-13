Residents at Sycamore Township apartment complex can now rent out units with Airbnb

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Sycamore Township apartment complex becomes the first in Cincinnati to offer Airbnb.

Residents at the Reserve at Glenbridge off Montgomery Road will soon be able to list their apartments part-time, earning about $600 a month.

The platform is called Airbnb-Friendly Apartments and was launched last November.

“It’s really a first-of-its-kind program that allows renters to host on Airbnb,” explains Airbnb Senior Communications Manager Sam Randall. “They can sign a traditional 12-month lease and they can host up to 10 nights a month at this property in Cincinnati and really earn some meaningful income.”

Currently, 37 cities are on the platform and Airbnb says it offers units in more than 250 buildings.

