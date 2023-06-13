Thrift for Swift: How you can win Taylor Swift tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taylor Swift fans’ outfits could help them get suite tickets to her Cincinnati show.

St. Vincent de Paul is partnering with iHeartMedia to ask Swift fans to thrift their looks at one of their stores.

The contestants get to strut their stuff in a fashion show next week for a chance to win suite tickets to the show.

“You don’t want to break the bank just to find an outfit,” says SVDP VP of External Relations Kaytlynd Lainhart. “Some of these outfits online are hundreds of dollars. But if you walk around our thrift store, we have high-end clothing. It really just fits all the different eras. You don’t have to break the bank.”

There are 10 eras represented by the Taylor Swift tour and each represents a different style and color palette.

If you are one of many people that didn’t snag a ticket to the concert, you’re in luck.

Now through Friday, two people will be chosen each day to enter a contest to win Taylor Swift tickets through iHeartMedia.

Each contestant gets $50 to spend at St Vincent de Paul. Then they show off their eras look in a fashion show on June 21 at Newport on the Levee. The winner receives suite tickets to the Eras tour.

Even if you’re not a Swifty, simply shopping at SVDP is good karma.

“Every dollar you spend here, you are going back to help the community,” says Lainhart, “We have a high need right now. We serve the needs of homelessness prevention, hunger, poverty and even health. We have a pharmacy. And everything you’re doing by shopping in our stores you’re giving back to neighbors in need.”

