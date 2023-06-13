Tri-State woman says Apple Watch saved her life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is crediting her Apple Watch with saving her life.

Kimmie Watkins says she was walking from her house to get a cup of coffee when she began feeling lightheaded and dizzy.

She says she had not eaten anything yet that morning.

Watkins says she had a roommate in college, who was a type one diabetic, so she thought maybe her sugar was low, so she ate a snack and laid down.

“I was asleep for an hour and a half, maybe two hours, and was woken up by my Apple Watch that I wear every day, but it alerted me that my heart rate had been too high for too long,” explains Watkins.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a normal resting heart rate for an adult is 60 to 100 beats per minute. For Kimmie, her heart rate read 127.

“My partner took me to the ER, and I ended up having what’s called a saddle Pulmonary Embolism, which is when you have to clot in your lungs and my entire right lung was clotted,” said Watkins.

UC Health Pulmonary Embolism Response Team Director Saad Ahmad says if she didn’t go to the doctor, things could have taken a turn.

“It was great on her part that she didn’t ignore it and sought care,” said Ahmad.

Watkins says now, she checks her Apple Watch every second because it saved her life.

