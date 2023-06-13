University of Cincinnati gets federal grant for arts projects

Contests
University of Cincinnati gets federal grant for arts project
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati is getting thousands of dollars from the National Endowment for the Arts for UC’s Multidisciplinary Artists for Transformative Change program.

FOX19′s Jason Maxwell has the story.

