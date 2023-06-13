Contests
Victim of South Fairmount homicide ID’d in court records

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Kendall Hyde
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Court records identify James Hicks as Cincinnati’s latest homicide victim who was gunned down in South Fairmount on Monday.

Community leader and activist Rev. Peterson Mingo tells FOX19 NOW the suspect who was arrested, Johntyn Kirkland, 27, shot his stepfather during a dispute.

It happened on Queen City Avenue between Kebler Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Officers discovered Hicks shot when they conducted a welfare check just before noon at the home, according to Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis.

A welfare check turned into a homicide investigation Monday on Queen City Avenue in South...
A welfare check turned into a homicide investigation Monday on Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount.(WXIX)

The home is next door to a licensed daycare called Building Block Development.

Hicks, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police wrote in court records that Kirkland purposely killed Hicks by shooting him in the chest with a handgun.

In addition to murder, Kirkland also faces a charge of having weapons while under disability.

He’s prohibited from having the Taurus GX4 9mm semi-automatic handgun he possessed due to a previous aggravated robbery conviction, court records show.

Kirkland is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He will make his first court appearance in the case there at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

