VIDEO: Man steals from Batavia store while holding child

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing from a local store while holding a child.

It happened at Boar’s Head Bait and Carryout around 9 p.m. last Saturday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

The store manager, Ben Arnold says the man stole around $300 in fishing poles and walked out with a child. Arnold says it’s their busy season with tons of people coming in and out of the store each day.

Arnold says the man walked in and said his pole was damaged.

“And we have no return policies, so they told him there’s not much we could do,” Arnold said.

Then the man grabbed multiple fishing poles and put them by the front of the store, Arnold recalls.

“Came back around to the corner here, grabbed another pole off this rack here and then decided to take all three and walk out the front door with the kid in hand,” Arnold said.

Arnold says a store regular confronted the alleged thief outside but quickly gave up.

“Having the kid, you know, we don’t want an altercation anyway,” he said. “We don’t want anybody really, you know, trying to stop somebody like that.”

Arnold called the sheriff’s office because the man involved a child.

“We’ve had thefts here. You know, everyday there’s always somebody stealing something. Unfortunately, that’s just the way it goes owning a business. And I just never had somebody come in with a kid like that and knowing that that’s what they’re going to do. It just rubbed me the wrong way,” Arnold said.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 732-7500.

