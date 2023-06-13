Burrow: No comments on contract negotiations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans will have to keep waiting for any news on Joe Burrow’s contract negotiations.

The franchise quarterback opened his Tuesday press conference by saying right off the bat he won’t be commenting about the ongoing negotiations.

The Bengals exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal back in April.

The franchise described it as “a mechanical step along the way” as they “continue working with Burrow and his representatives” on a deal to keep him in Cincinnati long-term.

Burrow has said he wants to play his “whole career” in Cincinnati.

Another Bengal looking for a new contract is tackle Jonah Williams.

The Bengals picked up Williams’ fifth-year option giving the team one more year to decide if they were going to sign him to a long-term deal.

The 2019 No. 11 pick was at Paycor Stadium for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Williams, who at one point in the offseason requested a trade out of Cincinnati, said, “I’m under contract. I’ll show up and play.”

Jonah Williams: “I wanted to play my whole career with the Bengals.” pic.twitter.com/YWEcIG33eD — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 13, 2023

Jonah Williams: I have no problem playing right tackle. I’m here now and will be here day one of training camp. Didn’t like that the team didn’t reach out to him about the plan and that he found out on his phone. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 13, 2023

