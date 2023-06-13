Contests
Burrow: No comments on contract negotiations

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands with teammates during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet and Joe Danneman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans will have to keep waiting for any news on Joe Burrow’s contract negotiations.

The franchise quarterback opened his Tuesday press conference by saying right off the bat he won’t be commenting about the ongoing negotiations.

The Bengals exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal back in April.

The franchise described it as “a mechanical step along the way” as they “continue working with Burrow and his representatives” on a deal to keep him in Cincinnati long-term.

Burrow has said he wants to play his “whole career” in Cincinnati.

Another Bengal looking for a new contract is tackle Jonah Williams.

The Bengals picked up Williams’ fifth-year option giving the team one more year to decide if they were going to sign him to a long-term deal.

The 2019 No. 11 pick was at Paycor Stadium for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Williams, who at one point in the offseason requested a trade out of Cincinnati, said, “I’m under contract. I’ll show up and play.”

