Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BABAHOYO, Ecuador (CNN) – Mourners were left stunned when a woman knocked on her coffin during her own wake.

A 76-year-old woman in Ecuador was declared dead at a hospital over the weekend after a possible stroke and cardiac arrest.

But during the wake, Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.

She was taken back to the hospital.

Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.
Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)

Her current condition is unknown.

The Ministry of Public Health said a state investigation is now underway.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We now know the name of a female passenger killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Cincinnati.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Cincinnati motorcycle crash
Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal...
$1.31M stolen from woman’s investment proceeds by former Lebanon business owner: Prosecutor
Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building...
Police arrest suspect after man’s murder in South Fairmount
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night

Latest News

Edward Leary, 26, assaulted the baby because the infant was crying while he was playing video...
Dad accused of breaking baby’s leg, ribs because infant was crying: Prosecutor
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
9 people wounded in Denver shooting after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody
The victims, including women and children, were returning from an overnight wedding ceremony in...
Police say at least 100 killed when boat capsizes in Nigeria