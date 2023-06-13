Zeigler Park expansion opens in Over-the-Rhine: PHOTOS

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local leaders cut the ribbon Tuesday on the expansion of Ziegler Park in Over-the-Rhine, proposed last year as a solution to gun violence and rampant pedestrian safety concerns around Main Street.

The $3 million project closes Woodward Street and part of Yukon Street to car traffic, extending the park westward to Main Street. The park extension is covered by synthetic turf, intended for outdoor games and activities as well general community gathering space. Cincinnati nonprofit Black Art Speaks will lead a public feedback process to incorporate public art into the new space.

“This is an important step in creating safe, active public spaces that families can enjoy,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “Thanks to all the partners and residents who made this a reality.”

3CDC spearheaded the park expansion amid ongoing public safety concerns highlighted by a shooting with eight victims last August and the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old by a 15-year-old suspect last September.

Law enforcement blamed the shootings in part on the party-like atmosphere that’s common on Main Street throughout the summer, with sights including snack vendors, lawn chairs, grills, parked cars blaring loud music and large groups of people.

Cincinnati City Council member Reggie Harris said at the time a Zeigler Park expansion could “give shape” to those impromptu sidewalk gatherings. It’s also the sort of public placemaking for which community members expressed desire in a survey conducted by the Main Street Working Group, which noted long-time residents of the area “feel a sense of being left behind.”

Cincinnati City Council approved up to $3.5 million for the expansion at 3CDC’s request last October from money available in the 2022/23 carryover budget.

Construction began in early November. The project was designed by Human Nature. TriVersity Construction was the general contractor, with Prus Construction serving as the lead subcontractor. All three are Cincinnati firms.

“It takes a lot of time, labor, money and vision to transform spaces back into places for people and not just for cars,” Harris said Tuesday. “Proud of the mayor’s leadership and partnership with 3CDC, Black Art Speaks, and others to make this into a truly special community space!

Zeigler Park’s initial renovation, including construction of a parking garage, a community pool, a playground and basketball courts, was completed at a cost of $32 million in 2017. 3CDC programs the space with workout classes and movie nights. It has also launched initiatives aimed at engaging youth in the neighborhood, including free swim lessons, a free swim team and low-cost summer youth summer camps.

A 3CDC spokesperson said the expansion helps operations staff and patrol police officers better manage the area.

Cincinnati police, meanwhile, have shifted resources to Main Street with more patrols, greater visibility of uniformed officers, the installation of public safety cameras and greater engagement, including use of advice and warnings prior to citations and arrests.

The effort appears to be working. Main Street’s “violence score,” according to CPD, has been cut in half since last August, and the area around Zeigler Park hasn’t seen a shooting so far in 2023.

“We are moving in the right direction,” Cincinnati Police District One Commander Matthew Hammer told members of the city council on Tuesday.

3CDC and the Main Street Task Force are also working to revitalize businesses on Main Street with the Main Street Pop-up Program. The program aims to fill vacant storefronts with untested concepts from entrepreneurs on short-term, potentially subsidized leases.

A quarter of Main Street’s 103 storefronts from Central Parkway to Liberty Street are currently unoccupied, including five that are currently under construction, according to 3CDC.

Cincinnati City Council approved $460,000 to run the program for two years beginning in May 2023. Applications went live on June 5. Most of the 24 applicants received so far have been minority candidates.

“The Main Street District and the surrounding area is a pivotal economic and community corridor that drives a great deal of positive activity to Over-the-Rhine through park programming and unique small businesses,” Lindzie Gunnels, 3CDC commercial leasing manager, said. “We’re hopeful that bringing life back to these vacant storefronts will help add vibrancy to the area.”

