3 children rescued from SWAT situation in East Price Hill

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s a large police presence in East Price Hill Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD District Three officers responded after shots were fired around 8:13 p.m. at McPherson Avenue and Warsaw Avenue.

No word on whether anyone was hit.

A SWAT team arrived on-scene sometime afterward.

Police say there’s a man with a gun inside a residence.

Around 11:20 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen walking three children out of the home.

