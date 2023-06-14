3 children rescued from SWAT situation in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s a large police presence in East Price Hill Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD District Three officers responded after shots were fired around 8:13 p.m. at McPherson Avenue and Warsaw Avenue.

No word on whether anyone was hit.

A SWAT team arrived on-scene sometime afterward.

Police say there’s a man with a gun inside a residence.

Around 11:20 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen walking three children out of the home.

We just saw SWAT running with three children from the scene. This was seconds after police confirmed to me there is a man inside with a gun with three additional people. @FOX19 https://t.co/kosDiCsJz2 — Courtney King (@CourtReportKing) June 14, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.