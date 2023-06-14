Contests
8 shot in 3 Cincinnati shootings overnight

Eight people including two juveniles were shot in three separate shootings in Cincinnati overnight. One of the 15-year-old boys shot on Westwood Avenue in South Fairmount has life-threatening injuries, police say.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eight people including two juveniles were shot in three separate shootings within about five hours Tuesday night in Cincinnati, police say.

The shootings are not connected, according to police. All but one of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy who was shot in South Fairmount along with another teen and a man is critically hurt. Doctors realized his wounds were more serious than initially believed once he arrived at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, police say.

Here are the latest details from CPD:

  • South Fairmount triple shooting: 11:58 p.m. in the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue. Three victims total. They are an 18-year-old man shot in left forearm; a 15-year-old boy shot in his left foot and a 15-year-old boy shot in his left shoulder and trachea whose injuries were determined to be life-threatening once he arrived at the hospital. Police had difficulty providing aid to the victims due to a disorderly crowd during a party at the shooting scene. Once that was handled, police applied a tourniquet to the 15-year-old boy’s leg.
  • Westwood drive-by quadruple shooting: 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue. Four total victims were found in the hallway of an apartment building. The suspect fired from a vehicle that drove through the parking lot, striking the front door.  Three of the victims are women. One is 19 and the other two are both 22. One of the 22-year-olds was shot in her right foot. The other was shot in her buttocks. The third victim is a 21-year-old man who was shot in his left thigh. The fourth victim, 19, was grazed by a bullet in her buttocks. A round also entered one of the apartments.
  • Sayler Park shooting: 7:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of Gracely Drive in Sayler Park. A 36-year-old man was shot in his right leg and hand by an unknown suspect.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been announced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

