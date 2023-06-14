Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen...
The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Princeton, Texas, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a 14-year-old girl.

The teenager, identified by authorities as 14-year-old Ja’Myra Strawder, reportedly left her home voluntarily, but she was entered into the statewide Amber Alert system “due to the criteria and nature of this case.”

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.

Police identified a suspect as 34-year-old Lee Carter III. He is reportedly driving a black Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.
Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about the girl’s location can call police at 469-307-6746 or 972-736-3901.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We now know the name of a female passenger killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Cincinnati.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Cincinnati motorcycle crash
Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal...
$1.31M stolen from woman’s investment proceeds by former Lebanon business owner: Prosecutor
Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building...
Police arrest suspect after man’s murder in South Fairmount
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night

Latest News

Cincinnati-area golfer fires three holes in one
15-year-old Cincinnati golfer hits three holes-in-one during same outing
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.
Pregnant woman, her unborn child killed after being caught in crossfire, family says
Oakley residents find missing dog of pedestrian hit by car
Oakley community rallies to find pup after owner put in ICU by car crash