Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Bomb threat made at Corryville Kroger

Cincinnati police and UC police are at the scene.
(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Someone made a bomb threat early Wednesday evening against the Kroger in Corryville.

University of Cincinnati police and Cincinnati Police District Four officers are at the scene on Corry Street.

Police say officers are making a “preliminary evaluation” of the threat.

It’s the seventh bomb threat against a Tri-State Kroger in recent days. The FBI has joined local authorities in an investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed from condo
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed
4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion
New details in West Chester fire that killed 2 young children, injured 2 others
A woman called 911 from a residence in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road just before...
West Chester dog attack: 2 hospitalized, dog owner’s arm severed
Edward Leary, 26, assaulted the baby because the infant was crying while he was playing video...
Dad accused of breaking baby’s leg, ribs because infant was crying: Prosecutor

Latest News

Corporal Michael Hatter was honored for helping an autistic person in need. Here he is pictured...
Hamilton Co. corporal honored for helping autistic person in need
A woman called 911 from a residence in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road just before...
West Chester dog attack: 2 hospitalized, dog owner’s arm severed
Lamont Hunter at his trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court in 2007.
Ex-death row inmate may post $50K bail to leave jail before retrial
Getting warmer with small chances for evening rain