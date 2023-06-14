Bomb threat made at Corryville Kroger
Cincinnati police and UC police are at the scene.
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Someone made a bomb threat early Wednesday evening against the Kroger in Corryville.
University of Cincinnati police and Cincinnati Police District Four officers are at the scene on Corry Street.
Police say officers are making a “preliminary evaluation” of the threat.
It’s the seventh bomb threat against a Tri-State Kroger in recent days. The FBI has joined local authorities in an investigation.
