Bomb threat made at Corryville Kroger

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Someone made a bomb threat early Wednesday evening against the Kroger in Corryville.

University of Cincinnati police and Cincinnati Police District Four officers are at the scene on Corry Street.

Police say officers are making a “preliminary evaluation” of the threat.

UC Emergency- Bomb threat made at 1 West Corry. Police on scene investigating. More info when available. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) June 14, 2023

It’s the seventh bomb threat against a Tri-State Kroger in recent days. The FBI has joined local authorities in an investigation.

