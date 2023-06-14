Contests
Cincinnati City Council passes budget including mayor’s financial freedom plan

The mayor’s plan erases some medical debt and creates savings account for some children.
Cincinnati City Council unanimously passes $523 million 2024 fiscal budget
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a $523 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget contains myriad items that council members believe will help the community.

Mayor Aftab Pureval’s financial freedom program was included. The program will erase medical debt for some and create savings accounts for some children.

The budget also includes money for community-based violence intervention and money to help recruit more police officers.

The council took time in the meeting to honor two Woodward High School students who saved a fellow teenager’s life at their school after a shooting.

