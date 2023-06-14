Cincinnati City Council passes budget including mayor’s financial freedom plan

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a $523 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget contains myriad items that council members believe will help the community.

Mayor Aftab Pureval’s financial freedom program was included. The program will erase medical debt for some and create savings accounts for some children.

The budget also includes money for community-based violence intervention and money to help recruit more police officers.

The council took time in the meeting to honor two Woodward High School students who saved a fellow teenager’s life at their school after a shooting.

