15-year-old Cincinnati golfer hits three holes-in-one during same outing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s every golfer’s lifetime dream, and a local teenager just did it three times in one outing.

Colin Bobowski, a member of the golf team at La Salle High School, was the celebrity hitter on a par three at Austin Oaks for a recent VFW outing.

“I was just, you know, just trying to put one close for the group,” Bobowski said. “Not really expecting much. And before I know it, it just dropped in. And it was like, ‘Wow! What happened?’”

That was the 15-year-old’s first hole-in-one—of the day, and of his life.

And then it happened again. And again.

“Everybody’s coming in to the clubhouse,” said Al Schrand, who works at Austin Oaks. “’Hey Al, he got another hole in one!’ And I’m like, ‘Be serious.’”

You’ll forgive Schrand’s disbelief. The odds of a hole-in-one for the average golfer are about one in 12,000. But of course, Bobowski had the advantage of hitting the same shot over and over again, right? Well, the European Tour recently challenged Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy to a hole-in-one challenge. Each got 100 balls. Neither sunk one.

Bobowski did it three times in 60 balls.

As Schrand put it of Bobowski’s feat: “You have a better chance of getting hit by lightning!”

Schrand rushed out after word of the second shot traveled around the course. He was on hand for the third.

“All of a sudden, I’m watching him swing, and the ball goes in the hole, and I’m like, ‘Holy s***.’”

Bobowski says it was the sort of thing that might only happen once in a lifetime.

“Remarkable. Lucky, that was for sure. Remarkable, lucky, a blessing and just... It’s hard to describe in words,” he said. “The fact that I got to share it with a lot of people that, you know, they cared. They were just happy to see it. It kind of warmed my heart. It was just something I’ll never forget.”

And getting to do it before that particular crowd meant something extra for the soon-to-be sophomore.

“Seeing all the veterans’ faces just light up, it was... Some moments you see on the PGA tour, of the crowd going crazy,” he said.

Bobowski go to keep each one of the hole-in-one balls. They’re still in his bag.

