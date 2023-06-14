Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

CVG bringing new international route this winter

American Airlines is announcing new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
American Airlines is announcing new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Cancun International Airport (CUN).(CVG Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new nonstop flight from American Airlines is connecting Cincinnati to Cancun.

The new flight to Cancun will be the first international destination served by American Airlines from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The flights will operate weekly starting Dec. 9 and run through March 30, 2024, CVG said Wednesday.

“Cancun is a strong addition to American’s growing network at CVG, serving leisure travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We are excited for another option for local travelers to get to sunny Cancun and pleased to see the continued expansion of the Oneworld Alliance with additional international service from CVG.”

Tickets will be available to purchase starting June 18 through American Airlines.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed from condo
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed
4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion
New details in West Chester fire that killed 2 young children, injured 2 others
VIDEO: Man steals from Batavia store while holding child
VIDEO: Man steals from Batavia store while holding child
Edward Leary, 26, assaulted the baby because the infant was crying while he was playing video...
Dad accused of breaking baby’s leg, ribs because infant was crying: Prosecutor

Latest News

An Indiana murder suspect is under arrest after a police chase on Interstate 75 and crash early...
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Cincinnati after I-75 chase, crash
This is a breaking news graphic for WXIX
West Chester dog attack: Dog owner suffers ‘severe arm injuries’
Thong Van Dang
SWAT suspect under arrest after holding 3 children, woman against their will: court docs
Eight people including two juveniles were shot in three separate shootings in Cincinnati...
8 shot in 3 Cincinnati shootings overnight