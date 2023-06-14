CVG bringing new international route this winter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new nonstop flight from American Airlines is connecting Cincinnati to Cancun.

The new flight to Cancun will be the first international destination served by American Airlines from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The flights will operate weekly starting Dec. 9 and run through March 30, 2024, CVG said Wednesday.

“Cancun is a strong addition to American’s growing network at CVG, serving leisure travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We are excited for another option for local travelers to get to sunny Cancun and pleased to see the continued expansion of the Oneworld Alliance with additional international service from CVG.”

Tickets will be available to purchase starting June 18 through American Airlines.

