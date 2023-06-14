Downtown Cincinnati hotel debuts new Peruvian-style concept for rooftop bar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of downtown’s prime rooftop hotspots has undergone a refresh in time for its signature Pride after-party.

21c Museum Hotel on Tuesday introduced Executive Chef Zachary Barnes for Metropole, the hotel’s ground-floor restaurant, as well as The Rooftop at 21c.

An all-new menu will feature sharable Peruvian-style fare including amarillo chicken skewers, halibut ceviche and hamachi tiradito. The coastal concept extends to the cocktail menu, with drunks such as palomas, margaritas and caipirinhas.

Autoplay Caption

Barnes joined the hotel as a line cook in 2021 before becoming executive chef this year. The menu follows from his international influences, which come, so he says, “with a slap of Southern” behind them.

Barnes moved across the country from Seattle to Cincinnati to work under the hotel’s former Executive Chef Vanessa Miller, whom he says took him under her wing.

“Her guidance and mentorship has prepared me to showcase my distinct personality and point of view through the menus at Metropole and The Rooftop at 21c,” Barnes said. “Above all, her friendship and support has meant the world to me. She actually just officiated my wedding ceremony on the rooftop, so it holds an even more special place in my heart.”

The hotel will kick off al fresco season with a celebration of Cincinnati Pride during a Pride after-party, hosted in partnership with Warmth Culture, on Saturday, June 24. A potion of the proceeds from each Pride cocktail sold will be donated to Transform Cincy.

The hotel, known for its yellow penguins, gallery of modern art and provocative room decorations,

The Rooftop at 21c is open 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.