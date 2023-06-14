Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Downtown Cincinnati hotel debuts new Peruvian-style concept for rooftop bar

21c Hotel’s new executive chef, Zachary Barnes says his cooking comes with ‘a slap of Southern.’
21c Museum Hotel Executive Chef Zachary Barnes
21c Museum Hotel Executive Chef Zachary Barnes(Catherine Grace Photography | 21C Hotels/Provided)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of downtown’s prime rooftop hotspots has undergone a refresh in time for its signature Pride after-party.

21c Museum Hotel on Tuesday introduced Executive Chef Zachary Barnes for Metropole, the hotel’s ground-floor restaurant, as well as The Rooftop at 21c.

An all-new menu will feature sharable Peruvian-style fare including amarillo chicken skewers, halibut ceviche and hamachi tiradito. The coastal concept extends to the cocktail menu, with drunks such as palomas, margaritas and caipirinhas.

Caption

Barnes joined the hotel as a line cook in 2021 before becoming executive chef this year. The menu follows from his international influences, which come, so he says, “with a slap of Southern” behind them.

Barnes moved across the country from Seattle to Cincinnati to work under the hotel’s former Executive Chef Vanessa Miller, whom he says took him under her wing.

“Her guidance and mentorship has prepared me to showcase my distinct personality and point of view through the menus at Metropole and The Rooftop at 21c,” Barnes said. “Above all, her friendship and support has meant the world to me. She actually just officiated my wedding ceremony on the rooftop, so it holds an even more special place in my heart.”

The hotel will kick off al fresco season with a celebration of Cincinnati Pride during a Pride after-party, hosted in partnership with Warmth Culture, on Saturday, June 24. A potion of the proceeds from each Pride cocktail sold will be donated to Transform Cincy.

The hotel, known for its yellow penguins, gallery of modern art and provocative room decorations,

The Rooftop at 21c is open 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We now know the name of a female passenger killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Cincinnati.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Cincinnati motorcycle crash
Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal...
$1.31M stolen from woman’s investment proceeds by former Lebanon business owner: Prosecutor
Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building...
Police arrest suspect after man’s murder in South Fairmount
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night

Latest News

Panko fried avocado
Rooftop at 21C Hotel in Downtown Cincinnati
University of Cincinnati gets federal grant for arts project
University of Cincinnati gets federal grant for arts projects
Officials cut the ribbon on an expansion to Ziegler Park in Over-the-Rhine that includes more...
Ziegler Park expansion opens in Over-the-Rhine: PHOTOS
Tri-State woman says Apple Watch saved her life
Tri-State woman says Apple Watch saved her life