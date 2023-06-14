Contests
Hamilton Co. corporal honored for helping autistic person in need

Corporal Michael Hatter was honored for helping an autistic person in need. Here he is pictured with Alan Abes, HCDDS Board Vice President, and Leia Snyder, HCDDS Superintendent.(Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An off-duty Hamilton County Sheriff’s Corporal is being recognized for lending a hand to a young adult with autism.

Corporal Michael Hatter says he received a radio dispatch from Cincinnati police in the early morning hours of April 26 that said an individual who was autistic was stranded at the casino and needed help getting home.

“Protect those who can’t protect themselves and make sure they are safe. That’s our job. To serve and protect the individuals of Hamilton County,” Corporal Hatter said.

He helped the person charge their phone, spoke with their Service and Support Administrator, and paid for a cab to make sure the person got home safely, a news release said.

The Board of Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities approved a proclamation on June 13 honoring Corporal Hatter “for his selfless services to a person with developmental disabilities in their time of need.”

“This person was in a very difficult position and had no options to get home. Corporal Hatter went above and beyond the requirements of his detail that night to prevent a potentially dangerous situation,” said HCDDS superintendent Leia Snyder.

Hatter says he has two kids who are autistic and he hopes and prays someone would help them if they were in a similar situation.

“I didn’t do it for any type of recognition. I did it because it’s my job and hopefully anybody that would encounter someone who is in that need, that they can tell needs help, will step up,” the corporal said.

In addition to the proclamation, the HCDDS Board presented Corporal Hatter with a piece of art from Visionaries + Voices, a local inclusive arts organization that provides educational opportunities for adults with disabilities.

