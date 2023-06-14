Indiana murder suspect arrested in Cincinnati after I-75 chase, crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana murder suspect is under arrest after a police chase on Interstate 75 and crash early Wednesday, Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW.

Police in Greater Cincinnati were warned over the police radio late Tuesday to be on the lookout for the murder suspect in a stolen vehicle.

A sharp-eyed St. Bernard police officer spotted the vehicle at the Kroger store on Kenard Avenue in Spring Grove Village around midnight and put out a broadcast to Cincinnati police.

Two District 4 officers spotted the vehicle on Mitchell Avenue at I-75.

That’s when it fled then onto SB I-75, so police gave chase. An officer from District 5 joined the pursuit to back up the first police vehicle.

The driver and murder suspect, identified by police as Jada Monroe, a 28-year-old man, exited the highway at Hopple Street and then tried to get back on the southbound side of I-75 but crashed on the ramp and was arrested.

Meanwhile, his passenger bailed from the vehicle and ran across the highway, police say.

Dominique Weaver, a 27-year-old man, was found near the 2900 block of Central Parkway. He refused to show his hands and reached toward his waistband, according to police.

An officer deployed his Taser to temporarily incapacitate the suspect. This non-lethal use of force was successful and police took him into custody without further incident.

Weaver was charged with obstructing official business.

In addition to the murder warrant out for him in Porter County, Indiana, Monroe was charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, and failure to control a motor vehicle, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Both men were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment since they were in a car crash. Both are on police holds.



