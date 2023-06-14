At least 1 shot in Fairmount, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person is shot in Fairmount Tuesday night.

Police confirm a shooting in the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue.

It happened around 11:12 p.m.

No word on the total number of victims or their conditions.

