Man hit by shrapnel after shots fired into home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was hit in the back by shrapnel after someone fired bullets into an empty home early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Montgomery Road near Knight Avenue, in Pleasant Ridge.

Police tell FOX19 NOW they believe the home was targeted.

CPD: Shots fired into home along 5600 block of Montgomery Road near Knight Avenue. No one inside the home was hit. Police believe the home was targeted. Montgomery Road is now reopened @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/JpBrQ2Otxx — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) June 14, 2023

Montgomery Road was briefly shut down but has since reopened.

Police were searching for two male suspects wearing black ski masks and armed with rifles who were seen running on Knight Avenue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.