Man hit by shrapnel after shots fired into home

A man was hit in the back by shrapnel after someone fired bullets into an empty home on...
A man was hit in the back by shrapnel after someone fired bullets into an empty home on Montgomery Road near Knight Avenue early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jordan Vilines and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was hit in the back by shrapnel after someone fired bullets into an empty home early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Montgomery Road near Knight Avenue, in Pleasant Ridge.

Police tell FOX19 NOW they believe the home was targeted.

Montgomery Road was briefly shut down but has since reopened.

Police were searching for two male suspects wearing black ski masks and armed with rifles who were seen running on Knight Avenue.

