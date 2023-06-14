Contests
Mild Wednesday before warm conditions return Thursday

Can't rule out a slight chance of showers Wednesday evening.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most rain ends before the morning commute but a few locations will have lingering sprinkles.  Roads will be either dry or drying for early drive-time.

Wednesday’s highs stay in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and Thursday reaches the mid 80s with a slight chance for some pop-up afternoon showers. Lows bounce between the high 50s and low 60s.

We do start to see a cool down moving into the weekend with Friday’s high in the mid 80s and Saturday’s high near the average high for this time of year in the low 80s. We could also see the return of some spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday late night and Sunday.

Father’s Day looks to be very similar to Saturday with highs in the low 80s and potential pop-ups in the afternoon, these shouldn’t affect your plans, but keep an eye on the weather if you are planning on doing anything outside. This low 80s and showers pattern repeats on Monday with lows are expected to be in the high 50s.

Rain chances this evening