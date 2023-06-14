Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘Mow to Own’: City gives property owners chance to own vacant lots just by mowing them

The City of Akron has implemented the “Mow to Own” program, which allows adjacent property...
The City of Akron has implemented the “Mow to Own” program, which allows adjacent property owners to acquire vacant lots just by cutting the grass and paying a small closing fee, which is typically about $100.(Magic K/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (Gray News) – In an effort to combat vacant properties and ensure the city is well-maintained, the city of Akron, Ohio, is offering a unique idea for residents.

The city has implemented the “Mow to Own” program, which allows adjacent property owners to acquire vacant lots just by cutting the grass and paying a small closing fee, which is typically about $100.

According to a news release, the city has already given away more than 100 vacant lots through the program, and it is now offering 44 more.

The “Mow to Own” program “takes strain off the city’s mowing crews and puts vacant land back into productive use while allowing homeowners the ability to increase and improve their yards and outdoor spaces,” the news release read.

To be eligible, adjacent property owners must meet the following criteria:

1. All applicants must own the contiguous property and priority will be given to qualified owner-occupants.

2. The applicant shall not be delinquent on any real estate.

3. If an applicant owns other properties in the city, all of the owner’s properties shall be registered through the Rental Registration Program.

4. The applicant shall not have property maintenance, nuisance and/or building code violations on any properties they own.

Akron first introduced the program in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed from condo
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed
4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion
New details in West Chester fire that killed 2 young children, injured 2 others
Edward Leary, 26, assaulted the baby because the infant was crying while he was playing video...
Dad accused of breaking baby’s leg, ribs because infant was crying: Prosecutor
VIDEO: Man steals from Batavia store while holding child
VIDEO: Man steals from Batavia store while holding child

Latest News

The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the Harvard...
Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts
A woman called 911 from a residence in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road just before...
West Chester dog attack: 2 hospitalized, dog owner’s arm severed
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes objects to $250 monthly restitution payments proposed by government
The lawsuit alleged Starbucks was taking steps to “punish white employees who had not been...
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year