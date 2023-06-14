Oakley community rallies to find pup after owner put in ICU by car crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sherlock the dog is safe and sound thanks to the Oakley community, who worked for two days to find him after his owner was hit by a car while out walking him Sunday evening.

“Oh my God, I cried,” Oakley resident Lee Caldwell said. “I am so grateful that he was found. I was so worried.”

Caldwell and Taylor Suggs are neighbors to 63-year-old Patrick Beach, who was hit by a car and rushed to the hospital.

After first responders left the scene, Caldwell, Suggs and others on Appleton Street went into action to find Sherlock, who ran away afterward.

“We found him this afternoon, and it made all of our days,” Suggs said. “It really just brought home the fact that we all love living here.”

Suggs says they began to get worried something bad had happened to Sherlock.

“To get the text that we found him was nothing but joy and happiness,” Suggs said.

Sherlock was found by the railroad tracks near the Norwood Lateral. Now neighbors are rotating to take feed him, house him and take him to the vet.

Suggs says Beach is still in the ICU.

“What we’re being told is that he is recovering,” Suggs said. “He is sedated, but it’s looking positive now, so that made my heart smile as well.”

