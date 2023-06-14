Premature twins leave The Christ Hospital for the first time

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two babies got to go home together from The Christ Hospital for the first time Wednesday.

Two very tiny bundles of joy were born on May 4th at The Christ Hospital.

The twin boys, Leo and Griffyn Holtmeier, were born at only 30 weeks gestation, which had mom Kendall Pelander and dad Alex Holtmeier worried.

“We weren’t expecting them to come yet, and they had minds of their own,” recalls Pelander, “So everything was rushed. We had no time to prepare.”

Pelander says she was having a very normal pregnancy.

When her water broke more than two months early, she was not only shocked, but concerned about the special care her babies would need.

“I said to [Alex], ‘It’s too early. They can’t come.’ And I think the biggest concern was they would not be healthy, they wouldn’t be able to breathe,” remembers Pelander, “So, when we heard the first cries for both of them within five seconds, it was a very emotional moment.”

“The last six weeks have been a surprise, traumatic, but truly incredible bonding with these two,” says Holtmeier, “So we’re happy to bring them home.”

It has now been six weeks since the twins were born.

They have spent that time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) getting around-the-clock care from the team at The Christ Hospital and Children’s Hospital.

The two work as partners to care for the premature babies in their unit.

Leo got to go home a week ago, but now both boys will join their older brother, three-year-old Arthur at home. A home that will be much more full of love, diapers, and maybe some cute noises too.

“We’re excited of course,” Pelander said. “We’re a little sad to be losing part of our family that we had with us on this whole journey, and gosh, they’ve been the most loving babysitters and caregivers we could have imagined. So, it’s now all on us, which is a little terrifying.”

The NICU here at The Christ Hospital is hoping to care for even more premature babies in the near future.

“Right now, we’re going down to 30 weeks [gestational age] just because we want to really good at taking care of those 30 week-ers before we move down into the lower gestational ages,” says Neonatologist Dr. Holly Strike, “But we’re getting really close to moving down to 28 weeks.”

These two most recent graduates from the NICU got to go home in special onesies and caps. The outfits mark the first big milestone of their young lives.

