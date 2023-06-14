SWAT team at scene in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s a large police presence in East Price Hill Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD District Three officers responded after shots were fired around 8:13 p.m. at McPherson Avenue and Warsaw Avenue.

No word on whether anyone was hit.

A SWAT team arrived on scene sometime afterward. It’s unclear whether the suspect is barricaded.

The scene remains active as of 10 p.m.

