West Chester dog attack: 2 hospitalized, dog owner’s arm severed

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to West Chester Hospital after they were hurt in an attack involving two dogs Wednesday morning, a township spokeswoman says.

One of them had his arm severed in the incident, according to a 911 call placed just before 8:30 a.m. by a woman at a residence in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

The dog owner “sustained severe arm injuries in the attack,” said a township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson. “Two dogs were involved and two patients were transported to West Chester Hospital. The second patient, a female, sustained less severe injuries.”

Captain Rick Bucheit with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Dog Warden Abigail Forkner said both dogs were large pit bulls.

The county dog warden responded to the home and the dog owner signed the animals over to the county, he said.

Both of the animals have been euthanized, Forkner said.

“Whatever transpired, one of them got angry. The gentleman was bitten pretty severely. It’s a tragic story,” Captain Bucheit said. “No matter what type of breed you own, you have to take caution. It doesn’t matter if you raise it from a pup or mid-life. You have to take caution with them.”

Charges are not likely against the dog’s owner, he added.

Forkner said the dogs weighed 93 pounds and 75 pounds. She described them as large to normal-sized dogs.

The 93-pound dog attacked the owner, she said. The other one was released by a woman who was present in an attempt to occupy the attacking dog. The two dogs then fought each other.

“The dogs were inside, it had been reported that they had been fighting so we were going to contain the dogs to cages, check them out and go from there,” she said.

When they arrived, the dogs “were fairly calm, they both were very bloody from fighting with each other so they were both worn out,” she said.

Both dogs were sedated and transported to the county’s animal shelter and kennel, where they were euthanized.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.