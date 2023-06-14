West Chester dog attack: Dog owner suffers ‘severe arm injuries’

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care is responding to West Chester Hospital after two people were hurt in an attack involving two dogs Wednesday morning.

A woman called 911 from a residence in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road just before 8:30 a.m. and reported a man lost his arm in the attack, according to initial emergency communication reports.’

“West Chester Police and Fire responded to a dog attack at 8740 Cincinnati Dayton Road this morning. The incident took place in a private residence and a dog owner sustained severe arm injuries in the attack. Two dogs were involved and two patients were transported to West Chester Hospital. The second patient, a female, sustained less severe injuries,” a township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson, said in a prepared statement.

The county dog warden was called to respond, she said.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.