LIVE: 3 children shot in Clermont County, dispatch says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three juveniles have been shot in Monroe Township, according to Clermont County Dispatch.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

A man also opened fire at the Monroe Township Fire Station located across the road, dispatch confirms.

UC Air Care was called but told to stand down.

