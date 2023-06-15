Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

LIVE: 3 children shot in Clermont County, dispatch says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three juveniles have been shot in Monroe Township, according to Clermont County Dispatch.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

A man also opened fire at the Monroe Township Fire Station located across the road, dispatch confirms.

UC Air Care was called but told to stand down.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A woman called 911 from a residence in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road just before...
West Chester dog attack: 2 hospitalized, dog owner’s arm severed
An Indiana murder suspect is under arrest after a police chase on Interstate 75 and crash early...
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Cincinnati after I-75 chase, crash
Eight people including two juveniles were shot in three separate shootings in Cincinnati...
8 shot in 3 Cincinnati shootings overnight
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

Latest News

You can win two Taylor Swift concert tickets on the floor at Paycor Stadium on June 30 for only...
You can win Taylor Swift tickets by helping NKY emergency shelter
Vandell Slade, 34, is the third person convicted in the July 2017 mass shooting, which happened...
Columbus man admits role in gender reveal party mass shooting in Colerain
An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN
East Walnut Hills lounge, café announces permanent closure
The Cincinnati Zoo wants your help naming this adorable baby sloth.
Here’s how you can help the Cincinnati Zoo name its baby sloth