LIVE: 3 children shot in Clermont County, dispatch says
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three juveniles have been shot in Monroe Township, according to Clermont County Dispatch.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.
A man also opened fire at the Monroe Township Fire Station located across the road, dispatch confirms.
UC Air Care was called but told to stand down.
