Bengals announce 10 practices open to fans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans will get a chance to see Joe Burrow and company during 10 scheduled open practices.

The one practice at Paycor Stadium fans can attend is July 29 for the Back Together Weekend.

Mobile tickets, which are free, are required for all fans planning to attend. Tickets for Back Together Weekend will be made available the week of July 17 with season ticket members and waitlist members having first access.

The gates open at 1 p.m. on July 29 with practice scheduled from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

The other nine practices open to Bengals fans will take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium. The entrance is located on the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way. Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 1, Lot A, or Lot B for practices at established prices.

Below are the dates and times for those open practice sessions:

July 26 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.

July 27 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

July 28 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

July 31 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 1 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 3 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Aug. 4 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 6 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 7 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.



Season ticket members and waitlist members will have access to four exclusive practices, including the joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 9.

Members will receive more information via email the week of July 31 about how to claim free tickets to the members-exclusive practices.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.