Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Sheriff Richard Jones says he’s been serving the burger for years without issue.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is catching heat for his use of the “warden burger,” which he serves to inmates in isolation.

Joes says it’s not made to taste bad and it’s a common practice across the country.

He says the punishment isn’t in the taste but in having the same thing for every meal for the duration of an inmate’s stay in isolation, which can last up to 10 days.

Jones took bites of the burger during an interview Wednesday night with FOX19.

“I would eat this,” he said. “Hell, I’m eating it now.”

The burger is made of tomato paste, flour, dry milk, oats, beans, ground turkey, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions and “a pinch of salt,” according to the recipe.

Jones says he’s been serving it to inmates in isolation for years and has never been ordered to stop.

“This is jail,” he said. “You don’t get to choose your mommy and your daddy, and your aunt Lily doesn’t get to make your meals. I’m your aunt and your grandpa. I’m the one that gets your meals prepared, makes sure it gets done.”

Jones says inmates get put in isolation for things like fighting, and the burger is added punishment.

“If you get in trouble and you go to an isolation cell, it’s no different than your regular cell,” he said. “And that’s what you get three times a day, and you get all the water you can drink. It’s very nutritious. It’s good for you. It has lots of fiber, and fiber is good for you, right?”

Jones says a dietician approved the recipe.

Asked whether he would eat the burger three times a day, Jones replied, “Yeah. I’m easy to please like that. I come from a generation that you eat whatever’s in front of you.”

Jones says he’s had inmates think twice about acting out because they say they don’t want to eat the burger again.

“And this may be just a little piece that keeps you out of trouble, keeps you from hurting other people,” he said. “That’s my goal here.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed from condo
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed
4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion
New details in West Chester fire that killed 2 young children, injured 2 others
A woman called 911 from a residence in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road just before...
West Chester dog attack: 2 hospitalized, dog owner’s arm severed
Edward Leary, 26, assaulted the baby because the infant was crying while he was playing video...
Dad accused of breaking baby’s leg, ribs because infant was crying: Prosecutor

Latest News

Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
Cincinnati City Council passes budget including mayor’s financial freedom plan
Leo and Griffyn Holtmeier were born at only 30 weeks gestation and are now going home.
Premature twins leave The Christ Hospital for first time
This is the seventh bomb threat against a Tri-State Kroger in recent days.
Corryville Kroger cleared after 7th Cincinnati-area bomb threat
Corporal Michael Hatter was honored for helping an autistic person in need. Here he is pictured...
Hamilton Co. corporal honored for helping autistic person in need