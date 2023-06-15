Cincinnati business owner helps create costumes for a Broadway show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-native and local business owner placed her life on a brief pause after she received the opportunity of a lifetime to work behind the scenes of a popular Broadway show.

Marcie Hon, 32, dedicated three weeks working as a stitcher in the Aronoff Center’s basement, alongside other designers and seamstresses, for the show “Moulin Rouge,” a tragic yet glamorous love story that takes place in Paris during the 1900s.

As a stitcher, Hon’s job was exactly what it sounds like - she stitched costumes for the characters.

“If you’re working as a dresser, you’re backstage. For me, working wardrobe and stitching, you’re downstairs at the Aronoff with the tour group,” she explained. “They sit you down with a [sewing] machine and all of the materials you could possibly need.”

A few of the dress designs Marcie Hon worked on behind the scene of Moulin Rouge in May and June 2023. Provided: Marcie Hon (Marcie Hon)

From bedazzled corset tops to tiered ball gowns, Hon stitched it and helped where she could, especially for those who have been on the road since day one.

“These people have been on the road consistently for a year and a half or more,” she said. “They are efficient - they want to utilize you as much as they can. If you do good work, more is going to get piled on. You have to put your ego aside because you’re there purely to help them.”

Thankfully, Hon says, she thrives in fast-paced and chaotic environments, like this one.

During the last week of the show, Hon’s boss let her off early so she could see the captivating costumes she had been working on for weeks.

“It really didn’t set in for me until the show ended and I could see the production and everything I worked on,” she explained. “I felt a sense of pride and a sense of honor to be able to work on ‘Moulin Rouge.’”

Balancing Broadway and a business

Before she could say yes to her first Broadway gig, Hon had to consider her business, Down To Mars Vintage, a boutique-like thrift shop with designs from 50s to Y2K fashion.

“It was a hard decision to make. As a business owner, you have to relinquish a lot of control,” she explained. “I’m fortunate to have a great part-time employee and a former intern from UC to help me out.”

Even with her two employees, Hon still had an internal battle on what the best choice would be.

“I’m so much more than retail,” she said. “I come from a background of design and seamstress [...] I have a lot of skills that I wasn’t utilizing.”

Marcie Hon, 32, opened up her store Down To Mars Vintage in March of 2019. Photo: Mary LeBus (Mary LeBus)

While she had to reduce her hours at the shop and trust in her employees, Hon’s decision ended up being the right one for her.

“I just couldn’t let this opportunity pass me by,” she said. “I’m lucky enough that the clientele and the customers I’ve met over the years are super supportive of me.”

How Down To Mars Vintage came to be

After graduating from the University of Cincinnati’s Design Art Architecture and Planning College in 2015, Hon went through a few jobs here and there, but they “just weren’t sticking.”

“The design environment didn’t really exist here, and I didn’t want to move to New York or California,” she explained. “A big piece of it was staying close to family – my family was growing.”

In order to have a career in fashion design, but also stay close to home, Hon took a job in Loveland at the Costume Castle, a place she worked at for a few college co-ops.

“That was a big discovery point to be closer to vintage,” Hon said. “It broadened my realization to what else was possible in the fashion world.”

In 2019, the UC DAAP alumna opened up Down To Mars Vintage on Main Street, and it has been a success ever since.

“I actually didn’t have that plan [to open a store],” she said. “Entrepreneurship wasn’t on my radar at all. I came from a family of entrepreneurs, but starting a business in Cincinnati purely came from selling vintage as a side hustle for three to four years before opening my business.”

Walking into Down To Mars Vintage, customers are embraced with a warm cozy feeling, surrounded by a slew of curated vintage and timeless pieces.

“I try to incorporate pieces in the store that are ‘wearable’ and won’t leave the new owner feeling ‘dated,’” Hon said. “I try to provide a fresh insight to the vintage, pairing it with new or vintage accessories and updated styling. Most of the items that come into Down To Mars Vintage are gently loved or even new. I want the new owner to be able to easily integrate vintage items into their current wardrobes. I clean, repair and mend every piece that comes through here.”

Having a costume background was a skill that helped Hon in her endeavor to open a business, and it even helped her land past gigs at Heritage Bank Center, Taft Theater and now the Aronoff Center.

While this may not have been the lifestyle she saw for herself post-college, it landed her some unique opportunities.

“A piece of advice I would give someone just starting out, is to not get too attached to the outcome, your path will always evolve and change,” Hon says.

