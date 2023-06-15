Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Closings arguments underway in trial of gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh was entered May 30, 2023, as a court exhibit by prosecutors in the federal trial of Robert Bowers. He faces multiple charges in the killing of 11 worshippers from three congregations and the wounding of seven worshippers and police officers in the building on Oct. 27, 2018. The charges include the obstruction of the free exercise of religion, resulting in death. (U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Closings arguments are underway Thursday in the federal trial of a truck driver who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews.

Robert Bowers is charged with 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death. Some of the charges carry a potential death sentence.

Bowers’ attorneys did not call any witnesses or present any evidence after conceding at the trial’s outset that he attacked and killed worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. Seven people were injured in the attack, including five responding police officers.

Prosecutors say the 50-year-old was motivated by his hatred of Jewish people. Over 11 days of testimony, jurors learned that Bowers had extensively posted, shared or liked antisemitic and white supremacist content on Gab, a social media platform popular with the far right.

The defense has sought to raise questions about motive, suggesting to jurors that his rampage was not spurred by antisemitism but his delusional belief that Jews were committing genocide by helping refugees settle in the United States.

The jury could begin deliberating as early as Thursday afternoon.

Assuming the jury returns a conviction, the trial would enter what’s expected to be a lengthy penalty phase, with the same jurors deciding Bowers’ sentence: life in prison or the death penalty. Bowers’ attorneys have focused their efforts on trying to save his life.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman called 911 from a residence in the 8700 block of Cincinnati-Dayton Road just before...
West Chester dog attack: 2 hospitalized, dog owner’s arm severed
An Indiana murder suspect is under arrest after a police chase on Interstate 75 and crash early...
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Cincinnati after I-75 chase, crash
Eight people including two juveniles were shot in three separate shootings in Cincinnati...
8 shot in 3 Cincinnati shootings overnight
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

Latest News

This photo provided by Scott County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office shows Justin Wright. Wright, a...
Songwriter, music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s death
An Addyston clerk stole thousands from monthly utility payments she collected from residents...
Former Addyston clerk stole thousands from utility payments but charges dismissed: court docs
John Russell Howald, 46, was convicted in February and sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge...
Montana man who fired shots in a thwarted plot against LGBTQ+ people gets 18 years in prison
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs