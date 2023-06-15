Columbus man admits role in gender reveal party mass shooting in Colerain

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A man who prosecutors say drove two hired gunmen to a Colerain Township home in 2017 where they opened fire on a room filled with children and adults pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Vandell Slade, 34, is the third person convicted in the July 2017 mass shooting, which happened at a house on Capstan Drive. Numerous adults and at least six children were at the home that night, as a party was winding down.

The gunmen, James Echols and Michael Sanon, opened the screen door to the living room at about 11:20 p.m. and fired a total of 13 shots, according to testimony at their trial. One woman was killed and eight other people were wounded, including three children.

Slade’s role, according to testimony, involved connecting the man accused of orchestrating the shooting to Echols and Sanon. Slade, Echols and Sanon were from Columbus and members of the Crips gang, testimony revealed.

Prosecutors say Slade drove Echols and Sanon to the house the night of July 8, 2017, and that he was complicit in the shooting.

“We have never believed (Slade) went into that house,” Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger said Tuesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Slade apologized for his actions Tuesday.

Slade has been representing himself, and prosecutors said he negotiated the plea deal, which included a 12-year prison sentence. Judge Robert Goering imposed that sentence Tuesday.

Slade has been jailed since his arrest in November 2019. He received credit for the more than three years he already has been incarcerated.

Gunmen hired for $1,500

The shooting was arranged by 33-year-old Roshawn Bishop, an admitted drug dealer. He testified at the trial of Echols and Sanon that he paid them $1,500 to kill a woman to avoid repaying $10,000 she had loaned him.

Bishop said he was in an extramarital relationship with the woman, Cheyanne Willis.

Willis, who was 21 at the time, held a gender reveal party at the home that day, although she later admitted she wasn’t pregnant. It was Willis’ 22-year-old cousin, Autum Garrett, who was killed. Willis was shot in the left thigh.

Garrett’s husband, 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter were among those wounded. The family had traveled from Indiana for the party.

Echols and Sanon stood trial last year and were convicted of carrying out the shooting. Echols was convicted on nearly two dozen counts, including aggravated murder, and was sentenced to 41 years to life in prison.

Sanon was found guilty of a single attempted murder charge and sentenced to 11 years. That sentence is running consecutively to a sentence from a previous conviction out of Franklin County.

