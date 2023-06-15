CPD: 2 suspected of armed robbery at Family Dollar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are looking for suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Cheviot Family Dollar store.

Police arrived at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Harrison Avenue Wednesday night shortly before 9 p.m. after a male and female allegedly demanded money from the cashier.

According to police, one suspect placed a handgun on the cashier’s side then the cashier opened the registers.

Police said that the suspect took an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspects fled the store and were last seen east on Gamble Avenue, where a perimeter was set up with the assistance of the Green Township Police Department, police say.

Police describe the suspects as a black male and black female, both five-foot-six inches and around 200 pounds.

According to surveillance video, the female suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored mask, gray sweatpants and white shoes. The male suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, a black mask, black pants and brown boots.

The Norwood Police Department sent out a canine unit at the scene and conducted a track but could not locate the suspects, according to police.

Police are asking that if anyone has information about this case to call the Cheviot Police Department at 513-661-2917 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. You can also visit www.crimestopper.us. and leave an anonymous tip.

