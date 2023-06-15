Crash slows traffic on Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect delays as you head out of downtown Cincinnati into northern Kentucky on southbound Interstate 71/75.

A crash is slowing the morning commute at the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River due to a crash just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Two lanes initially closed but now just one lane is blocked.

This is still backing up southbound I-75 traffic in Cincinnati.

Detour onto southbound I-71 to I-471 into northern Kentucky and then take westbound I-275 to return to southbound I-71/75.

