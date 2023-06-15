Contests
Crumbl Cookies to open 5th location in Greater Cincinnati

(23 WIFR)
By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greater Cincinnatians, your dreams have crumb true.

A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to Cincinnati’s Westwood neighborhood, Candyce Paige, a spokesperson for the company, confirmed to our media partners at The Enquirer.

The new store is slated to open this fall and will be located at 6173 Glenway Ave. across from Western Hills Plaza.

More details are to be announced at a later date.

The Westwood spot now joins Crumbl Cookies’ other locations in West Chester, Mason, Oakley and Anderson.

Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie shop with a weekly rotating menu featuring four different specialty cookies and its signature chocolate chip and classic pink sugar cookies. Founded in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has over 800 locations across North America.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

