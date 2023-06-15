East Walnut Hills lounge, café announces permanent closure

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The owners of a local bar and café announced Thursday that they will be closing their business for good.

Located in the heart of East Walnut Hills are the ruins of what was once Symposium, a 3-in-1 lounge that served coffee, wine and locally sourced cuisine.

The restaurant opened up in 2022, and now, a little over a year later, co-owners Aaron Owen and Julie Berger are closing the business.

“Things can look shiny outside, but it’s nearly impossible to tell what is going on behind the scenes of a small business. That is definitely the case here,” Berger says in a heartfelt social media post.

The Symposium staff was given a heads-up on June 8 that the restaurant was closing, Berger said. Its last day open was June 12.

Customers commented kind words below the former business’ social media post, some calling Symposium a “refuge,” a “slice of Heaven,” and an overall “wonderful place.”

As the co-owners continue to help their employees find new jobs, Berger says she does not know what comes next for her or Owens.

“Just because we are wandering off to the next adventure, does not mean we are lost,” she said.

